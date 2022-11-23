Gillibrand calls for US to maintain commitment to support Ukraine

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand(Gray D.C.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Biden is maintaining his commitment to help Ukraine, with the White House announcing Wednesday that the U.S. will send an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, also supports Ukraine. She wants the U.S. to continue to send military and humanitarian resources to help the war-weary get through the winter.

Our bureau in Washington, D.C., asked the senator if she’s worried aid to Ukraine will be cut when Republicans take over the House.

“I’m not. Senator Risch was very bold in his statement saying most Republicans support aid to Ukraine. There are a few who do not, but they are just a very small minority. And so this is a bipartisan commitment,” Gillibrand said.

The senator went on to say that standing united against Putin is a bipartisan goal.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of suspect 1.
Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store
Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane. -...
Police release identity of man killed in explosion at Vermont home
Police have identified the child who was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 on...
Police identify child killed in Interstate 89 crash
Sabina Ernst stumbled onto a ghost dam in Jericho.
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
Emily Sotelo
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire

Latest News

This picture shows a SpaceX rocket captured on top of Mount Mansfield on Sept. 24.
Photographer captures SpaceX rocket over Mount Mansfield
MM
Photographer captures SpaceX rocket over Mount Mansfield
Groups in Chittenden County teamed up to fill the void of free Thanksgiving meals left by the...
A new twist on Burlington’s old free Thanksgiving dinner tradition
David Oleson
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont