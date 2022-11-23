Gillibrand calls for US to maintain commitment to support Ukraine

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Biden is maintaining his commitment to help Ukraine, with the White House announcing Wednesday that the U.S. will send an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, also supports Ukraine. She wants the U.S. to continue to send military and humanitarian resources to help the war-weary get through the winter.

Our bureau in Washington, D.C., asked the senator if she’s worried aid to Ukraine will be cut when Republicans take over the House.

“I’m not. Senator Risch was very bold in his statement saying most Republicans support aid to Ukraine. There are a few who do not, but they are just a very small minority. And so this is a bipartisan commitment,” Gillibrand said.

The senator went on to say that standing united against Putin is a bipartisan goal.

