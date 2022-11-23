New York Lottery reminds players, scratch tickets aren’t for kids

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York Lottery leaders said scratch off tickets shouldn’t be in kids’ stockings.

Experts say youth problem-gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. Because of that, parents are being urged not to gift lottery tickets to kids.

A campaign was just launched to keep gambling among adults. The legal age for gambling in New York state is 18+.

