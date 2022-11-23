New York Lottery reminds players, scratch tickets aren’t for kids

File Photo
File Photo(kledge via canva)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York Lottery leaders said scratch off tickets shouldn’t be in kids’ stockings.

Experts say youth problem-gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. Because of that, parents are being urged not to gift lottery tickets to kids.

A campaign was just launched to keep gambling among adults. The legal age for gambling in New York state is 18+.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of suspect 1.
Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store
Deon Mitchell
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
Police have identified the child who was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 on...
Police identify child killed in Interstate 89 crash
A Burlington couple was left without any transportation after thieves stole both their cars...
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
A Vermont sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after a shootout in Saratoga Springs, New York. The...
Police shoot off-duty Vt. sheriff’s deputy after gunfight in Northern NY

Latest News

File Photo
Stefanik calls for ETA on Amtrak’s return to the north country
Parents joining the discussion as NEK school district suffers staffing shortages
Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages
Orleans County Supervisory Union hosts public forum on staffing shortages
Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages
Plattsburgh FIre Dept.
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero