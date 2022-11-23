N.Y. A.G. calls for restrictions of crypto in retirement savings

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Does cryptocurrency belong in your 401(k)? Questions about cryptocurrency in New York turn to retirement savings.

The Attorney General is trying to get Congress to pass a law banning retirement investments in digital assets.

A.G. Letitia James wants lawmakers to prevent people from investing their retirement savings into things like cryptocurrencies, digital coins, and digital tokens because of their high volatility and the risk of scams.

James says with recent crypto market crashes and other market turbulence, it’s necessary to protect workers’ retirement funds.

“Over and over again, we have seen the dangers and pitfalls of cryptocurrencies and the wild swings in these funds. Hardworking Americans should not have to worry about their retirement savings being wiped out due to risky bets on unstable assets like cryptocurrencies,” said Attorney General James in a statement.

