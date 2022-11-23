Photographer captures SpaceX rocket over Mount Mansfield

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a look at this cool picture!

It’s from a couple of months ago but it was just shared with us at WCAX.

This picture shows a SpaceX rocket captured on top of Mount Mansfield on Sept. 24.

Joshua Defibaugh shared it with me and said you can clearly see the WCAX transmitter in the shot.

We think that’s a pretty great shot! Thanks for sharing it, Joshua!

