Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns loss of local hero

Plattsburgh FIre Dept.
Plattsburgh FIre Dept.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer.

The Plattsburgh Fire Chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer, attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February, due to his illness.

Chief Scott Lawliss says LaFlesh “was a friend to all who knew him.” At LaFlesh’s request there will be no public calling hours, The funeral is next Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.

