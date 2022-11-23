Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns loss of local hero

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer.

The Plattsburgh Fire Chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer, attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February, due to his illness.

Chief Scott Lawliss says LaFlesh “was a friend to all who knew him.” At LaFlesh’s request there will be no public calling hours, The funeral is next Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.

