Police release identity of man killed in explosion at Vermont home

Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane. -...
Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane. - Friday(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane.

Vermont State Police identified the victim as Russell Buzby, 56, of Newfane.

It happened on Nov. 18 at about 1 a.m. Crews responded to a report of an explosion and fire at a residence on Route 30 and found the home completely destroyed. They found Buzby’s body in the debris.

Investigators say the cause and manner of Buzby’s death are still under investigation. So is the cause of the fire.

Related Story:

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of suspect 1.
Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store
Police have identified the child who was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 on...
Police identify child killed in Interstate 89 crash
Deon Mitchell
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
Sabina Ernst stumbled onto a ghost dam in Jericho.
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
A Burlington couple was left without any transportation after thieves stole both their cars...
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Latest News

A Vermont man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges after game wardens say...
Alleged animal abuse case leaves 1 dog dead, another rescued
Three Republicans on New Hampshire’s Executive Council held the majority vote to reject funding...
NH Executive Council rejects funding for sex education program
With the holidays upon us, people are taking trains, planes, and automobiles for their travel...
Stefanik calls for ETA on Amtrak’s return to the north country
New York Lottery leaders said scratch off tickets shouldn’t be in kids’ stockings.
New York Lottery reminds players, scratch tickets aren’t for kids