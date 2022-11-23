Police release identity of man killed in explosion at Vermont home

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane.

Vermont State Police identified the victim as Russell Buzby, 56, of Newfane.

It happened on Nov. 18 at about 1 a.m. Crews responded to a report of an explosion and fire at a residence on Route 30 and found the home completely destroyed. They found Buzby’s body in the debris.

Investigators say the cause and manner of Buzby’s death are still under investigation. So is the cause of the fire.

