Shoppers hit the stores in search of last-minute Thanksgiving needs

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, are you ready? Our Kevin Gaiss caught up with last-minute shoppers who said while prices are high this year, it won’t put a damper on their holiday dinner plans.

“As it gets closer to Thanksgiving, it gets just a little more crazy every day,” said Wendy Nelson, a longtime employee of Mac’s Market in Stowe.

Nelson says despite the hectic holiday rush, the day before Thanksgiving is a personal favorite.

“I just like to see the food people are going to get for Thanksgiving,” she said.

Nelson is an employee for the people, wishing all a happy Thanksgiving and checking in on their holiday plans.

“You think about their families and how they are going to get together and have a great time,” she said.

Those filing in and out grabbing their last-minute dinner items say despite a higher cost, Thanksgiving is only once a year.

“Powering through, you just gotta do what you gotta do,” shopper Betty Bevans said.

“Powering through, thankfully, lucky for us,” shopper Mark Gilkey said.

“It’s Thanksgiving so you do what you need to do,” shopper Cynthia Nutter said.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a holiday meal is a full 20% higher than in 2021 due to inflation. But many shopping say you can’t put a price on family and friends.

“My parents come and visit from Alaska, and we spend the week at Trapp Lodge, so it doesn’t impact that,” shopper Greg Veltkamv said. “My kids have never seen snow nor gone skiing so this is the year, this is it.”

“Family is coming from afar, so I’m ready,” Bevans said.

Some even get to meet new family members.

“I am excited,” shopper Susan Farley said. “I get to meet my grandson.”

All those going through the checkout lines, though, prepared for the marathon ahead.

“We’re cooking, we cooked yesterday, we are cooking today and we will be cooking tomorrow,” Gilkey said.

Nelson says while everyone gives her a smile as they head out to start cooking, some smiles are bigger than others.

“I’ll ask them, ‘Oh, are you cooking?’ And they’ll say, ‘No, my daughter is.’ And they’ll be really happy,” she laughed.

Grocery stores across the region do have alternate hours on Thanksgiving. Mac’s is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. just in case you wake up realizing you forgot something.

