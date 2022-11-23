Stefanik calls for ETA on Amtrak’s return to the north country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With the holidays upon us, people are taking trains, planes, and automobiles for their travel plans, but options are more limited in New York’s north country. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is pushing Amtrak to resume Adirondack Line.

Stefanik wants Amtrak to commit to a timeline to reopen the line from Albany to Montreal that has been closed since the onset of the pandemic.

The New York congresswoman says a vague mention of spring 2023 isn’t enough and that Amtrak needs to make a full commitment to resuming service because “families in Upstate New York and the North Country deserve certainty.”

