Traveling for turkey, Vermonters among millions on the move for the holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year as people try to get home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some of those crowds are headed through Burlington International Airport.

TSA says Burlington International Airport is expected to screen 2,500 people Wednesday, compared to around 1,750 on a normal day.

Some people are headed to see family while others are getting away from the cold Vermont November weather.

New at the airport this year the first big travel push now includes four security machines with the goal of streamlining the process.

“When you get to the security checkpoint, and you’re about to put your items on the conveyor belt. Take all of your loose items, your keys, and your wallet, and change all that stuff. Take them out of your pockets and put them in your carry-on,” said Daniel Velez with TSA New England.

But even with the streamlined process, Velez still recommends getting to the airport two hours early, especially during this time of year.

“The thing about travel is it’s unpredictable. So I don’t know if we’ll ever get to a point where it’ll be less than a 2-hour before we recommend you get to the airport because travel schedules can change, and flights get canceled. There’s a myriad of things that can happen that can slow down the screening process,” said Velez.

And if you’d rather not fly there’s a new way to travel for some in northern Vermont.

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express recently expanded from Rutland to Middlebury, Vergennes, and Burlington. Amtrak said that it’s sold out twice this week.

“It saves me a drive, and flying is just not fun these days, and I really want to support this,” said Rhonda Freed from South Burlington.

“You can sit and watch the countryside go by instead of focusing on white-knuckling it down the highway,” said Michael Tortora from San Francisco.

If it’s not planes or trains for you this holiday, to roads are also expected to be full. Nationwide, AAA expects nearly 55M people to travel during the long holiday weekend, and most of them will go by car.

AAA predicts 49M people will take a road trip, compared to 4.5M catching a flight and nearly 1.5M going by bus, train, or cruise ship.

In just New England, AAA predicts nearly 3M will go 50 miles or more from home for the holiday.

Experts recommend that you leave early this morning or before 11 a.m. tomorrow, and to avoid traveling between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

