Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections.

Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.

The Vermont GOP set up a website where people could report excess ballots. They then would bring those results to local town clerks.

Since its launch, the website fielded 40 reports of excess ballots.

“It was a passive thing that we were doing, but that’s 40 people we’ve identified and we can clean it up to the extent that we haven’t,” Vt. GOP Chair Paul Dame said.

Dame says they expect some voters got extra ballots but never reported them or returned them directly to their town clerk.

The excess ballot reporting website will be live until the end of the month.

