Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much.

Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.

Click here to read McCallum’s story in Seven Days.

