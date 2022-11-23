BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy almost Thanksgiving! This year’s forecast is certainly something to be thankful for. After a quiet, albeit a bit gloomy Wednesday for some of us, we won’t see any chances for rain or snow until Friday.

Expect a mainly cloudy night tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s for most. Clouds may take a bit to scour out Thursday morning, but it should be a partly cloudy and dry day overall, perfect for anyone traveling locally.

Our next chance for wet weather arrives Friday morning with a quick-hitting cold front. This will bring mainly rain showers to the area. Snow showers will be contained to the high terrain, and accumulation is not expected outside the mountains. Overall impacts will be minimal.

That system clears out quickly and high pressure makes a brief return Saturday. It will be a lovely start to the weekend with some sun and highs in the low to mid 40s. A larger scale system will move through on Sunday, but once again temperatures will be warm enough to support almost all rain. There could be some mixing or snow showers on the back end of that system, but most of the precipitation falls as rain.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

-Jess Langlois

