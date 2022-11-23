Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy almost Thanksgiving! This year’s forecast is certainly something to be thankful for. After a quiet, albeit a bit gloomy Wednesday for some of us, we won’t see any chances for rain or snow until Friday.

Expect a mainly cloudy night tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s for most. Clouds may take a bit to scour out Thursday morning, but it should be a partly cloudy and dry day overall, perfect for anyone traveling locally.

Our next chance for wet weather arrives Friday morning with a quick-hitting cold front. This will bring mainly rain showers to the area. Snow showers will be contained to the high terrain, and accumulation is not expected outside the mountains. Overall impacts will be minimal.

That system clears out quickly and high pressure makes a brief return Saturday. It will be a lovely start to the weekend with some sun and highs in the low to mid 40s. A larger scale system will move through on Sunday, but once again temperatures will be warm enough to support almost all rain. There could be some mixing or snow showers on the back end of that system, but most of the precipitation falls as rain.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of suspect 1.
Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store
Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane. -...
Police release identity of man killed in explosion at Vermont home
Police have identified the child who was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 on...
Police identify child killed in Interstate 89 crash
Sabina Ernst stumbled onto a ghost dam in Jericho.
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
Emily Sotelo
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast