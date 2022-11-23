BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone . . . and Happy Thanksgiving Eve! The weather on this big travel day won’t be perfect, but it will be good enough that you should not have to worry about your travel plans.

A weak disturbance moving through the area today will keep lots of clouds around along with a few snow showers. But those snow showers won’t amount to anything more than a dusting in some of the higher elevations. Those flurries will come to an end overnight.

Thanksgiving Day is looking good! A few clouds in the morning will give way to more & more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. It will be a little warmer than it has been lately.

A small system coming through on “Black Friday” will bring some rain showers, and also some snow showers in the higher elevations. Little accumulation is expected as the snow showers taper off Friday night.

The weekend will start with a lot of sunshine on Saturday. Then a bigger system will be moving in with wet weather on Sunday. The morning will be fairly dry, but a steady, sometimes heavy, rain will be moving in late morning into the afternoon. Even the mountains will get in on this rain. By Sunday night, the rain in the mountains will be changing over to snow and continue into Monday. It will be blustery and turning briefly colder on Monday. Then it will clear out again as we head into Tuesday.

Have a great & safe Thanksgiving! -Gary

