Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people in Barton got a walk or run in ahead of their Thanksgiving dinners at the 20th annual Turkey Trot.

The 5K event raises money for the Barton Public Library and is held in honor of Melissa White and Josh Murray. Both passed away from cystic fibrosis.

The library says 235 people took part this year and the event raised more than $5,000.

