Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people in Barton got a walk or run in ahead of their Thanksgiving dinners at the 20th annual Turkey Trot.

The 5K event raises money for the Barton Public Library and is held in honor of Melissa White and Josh Murray. Both passed away from cystic fibrosis.

The library says 235 people took part this year and the event raised more than $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Sotelo
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
David Oleson
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane. -...
Police release identity of man killed in explosion at Vermont home
Sabina Ernst stumbled onto a ghost dam in Jericho.
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Tuesday in South Burlington.
South Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident

Latest News

Super Senior: Shelley Ismail
We asked people out and about on this Thanksgiving to share what they're grateful for this year.
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast