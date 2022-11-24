To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals

By Rachel Mann
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is about giving thanks, but we all know the best way to celebrate is with a big plate of food. Local businesses that do catering say it’s one of their busiest times of year.

Some people do enjoy preparing thanksgiving dinner, while others look forward to eating. This year Channel 3 set out to answer the big question: to cook or not to cook?

“I enjoy cooking and i enjoy sitting back and eating,” said Julie from Philadephia.

King McMillan from Burlington echoed that sentiment. “Oh man, it depends if my grandmother is cooking,” Kind said. “Other than that, I prefer to cook.”

Meanwhile others get some help here and there.

“I do like to cook,” said Dianne Terry from Underhill. “But this year because my shoulder injury I am being cooked for and I’m very thankful for that.”

“I’d rather do my own cooking,” said Marisa Donovan and Maryann Nugent. “Every once in awhile we might order a pie or some kind of a dessert.”

Chef’s Corner in Williston is open for their 25th year, they sold out of their 200 thanksgiving meals within three days of opening sales.

“We’ve grown a lot since then. We’ve come a long way,” said co-owner Jozef Harrewyn. “I think when we first opened we might have sold 20 dinners.”

“Sides range from stuffing to mashed potato to beet salad and roasted butternut squash,” said other co-owner Scott Sorrell.

Boxcar Bakery in Essex Junction is a much newer business. They opened in September, but still managed to sell out of their 115 pies ready to order.

“We’ve had so much community support just being a new bakery,” said owner MK Daley. “Pie sales have been very very good for us this year.”

But whether you like to cook or not, Happy Thanksgiving!

