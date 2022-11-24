Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp.

The driver of the car had injuries that were not life-threatening and was rushed to the hospital.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about a half hour while investigators examined the crash scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the state police at 603-846-3333.

A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. (Courtesy: N.H. State Police)

