Gillibrand says she’ll reach across the aisle to keep agenda on track

Even though the holiday season is just getting underway, some are already looking ahead to the new year.

When lawmakers return to work in January, a new Congress will be sworn-in and the House will be led by Republicans.

We asked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand if that changes her agenda for New York. She said she’s optimistic.

“I will work with my colleagues in the House to find bipartisan support for more type of legislation that helps New York, especially help our economy grow and help our health care system and help our education system, early childhood education will be top of mind. So I’m going to keep working hard and making sure I’m reaching across the aisle and everything I do,” said Gillibrand, D-New York.

She also pointed to bipartisan bills she’s worked successfully on in the past, including the PACT Act which aims to help veterans exposed to burn pits get health care.

