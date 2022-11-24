Gov. Scott thankful Vermont has moved forward through pandemic

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he’s thankful Vermont is emerging from the pandemic and for opportunities to transform the state through federal investments.

At his weekly press conference, the governor highlighted a new initiative to make policies in local government more equitable.

Scott also reflected on the holiday season and says he is thankful Vermont has moved forward through the pandemic.

He says pandemic relief money will transform the state through investments in water, sewer, housing, broadband and more.

“We have an opportunity to transform the state in a positive way. I look forward to doing the tough work, working together with others that have the same thought process and the same goals. And I’m certain I feel very good about the direction of the state if we can work together,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor also says this holiday season Vermonters have an opportunity to heal division. He says people should find ways to build common ground by focusing on the good in each other.

