Gov. Scott wished Vermonters a happy Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s governor Phil Scott wishes everyone a happy holiday.

Governor Phil Scott says today’s Thanksgiving is the time to reflect on all we have and to be grateful for the chance to connect after the last two years.

Scott says, “I hope all Vermonters can take some time this week to remember those less fortunate and find ways to build common ground by focusing on the good in each other. Together we can heal divisions and make this holiday season about faith in, and compassion for, each other.”

