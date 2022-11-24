Home damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

Fire damaged a home in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.
Fire damaged a home in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a home in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows.

No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused significant damage to the home.

Fire officials say the blaze does not appear to be suspicious. The cause is still under investigation.

