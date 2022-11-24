How to avoid burning down the house this Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Firefighters are standing by since today is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA.

The group says between three and four times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than on a typical day of the year.

That’s because so many things are being cooked and distractions, like guests, making it easy to forget what’s in the oven or on the stove.

So here’s what they recommend: Don’t leave the kitchen or house when something is cooking and make sure you check on the bird.

Also keep things that catch fire, like oven mitts, away from the cooking area. And of course avoid long sleeves and keep kids away from hot stuff.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.