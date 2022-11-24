So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road.

Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed witnesses and determined that a road rage incident had occurred on Hinesburg Road involving a Subaru WRX and a large GMC sport utility.

Police say the driver of the GMC fired a pistol multiple times at the cars involved.

