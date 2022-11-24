Vermont retailers hope to bring in big bucks on Small Business Saturday

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First comes Black Friday, then it’s Small Business Saturday, an effort to get you to shop local.

Like Black Friday, there are deals to be had at independent stores and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

The Small Business Administration says it’s crucial in helping your local community.

“When you shop locally, the Small Business Administration says three times as much money stays local when you buy local. If you shop at a big box store locally, only about 14% stays local. And when you shop online at a big box store-- nothing. So it’s very important,” said Darcy Carter, the state director of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA says 98% of the businesses in Vermont are small businesses. And they encourage those businesses to start their sales earlier, too, on Black Friday, and to compete online as well, with websites and through social media, especially on Cyber Monday.

