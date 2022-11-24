Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

Justin French and Jeffrey Butler
Justin French and Jeffrey Butler(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture.

Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault.

Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for allegedly helping French evade the police.

Butler is due in court in January.

Anyone who knows where to find French is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online.

