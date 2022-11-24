Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible.

Welch spent part of this week in the Upper Valley delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors. He also stopped by the Upper Valley Haven to help hand out free turkeys and side dishes.

Welch says participating in programs that so many rely on offers unique insight into the need throughout the region.

“A lot of the poverty in Vermont is hidden, and when you actually deliver a meal and it’s a person suffering from dementia but is in a clean apartment and has a meal that they can look forward to, you just appreciate that if there weren’t these nonprofits and volunteers, a lot of folks would starve,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch says it’s crucial the funding channels remain intact for food programs. He says COVID highlighted the need and inflation is only making it worse.

