Welch thankful for outreach programs, volunteers who help Vermonters

Rep. Peter Welch helped deliver for Meals on Wheels in the Upper Valley this week.
Rep. Peter Welch helped deliver for Meals on Wheels in the Upper Valley this week.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Congressman Peter Welch says he is thankful this holiday season for outreach programs and the people who make them possible.

Welch spent part of this week in the Upper Valley delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors. He also stopped by the Upper Valley Haven to help hand out free turkeys and side dishes.

Welch says participating in programs that so many rely on offers unique insight into the need throughout the region.

“A lot of the poverty in Vermont is hidden, and when you actually deliver a meal and it’s a person suffering from dementia but is in a clean apartment and has a meal that they can look forward to, you just appreciate that if there weren’t these nonprofits and volunteers, a lot of folks would starve,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch says it’s crucial the funding channels remain intact for food programs. He says COVID highlighted the need and inflation is only making it worse.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Sotelo
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
David Oleson
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
Police have released the name of the man who was killed in an explosion at a home in Newfane. -...
Police release identity of man killed in explosion at Vermont home
Sabina Ernst stumbled onto a ghost dam in Jericho.
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Tuesday in South Burlington.
South Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident

Latest News

Fire damaged a home in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.
Home damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
To cook or not to cook?
To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
The Burlington Church Street Marketplace-File photo
Businesses brace for holiday shopping season