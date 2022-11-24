BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! What a delightful day we have on tap for this Thanksgiving, “thanks” to high pressure over the northeast. Sunshine will abound and temperatures will be right about where they ought to be for this time of year, in the low-to-mid 40s.

A weak clipper system will swing through on Friday with just a few, scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers. It will wind down & move on Friday night. There will only be a dusting to less than an inch in the mountains.

The weekend will start with lots of sunshine on Saturday, but it will end up wet. Most of Sunday is looking okay. There may even be a little sun in the morning. But clouds will be on the increase and a steady rain will move in by late afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight as a system moves through. The rain will end up as some snow showers in the higher elevations on Monday. It will also turn blustery out of the NNW as the system moves off to the east.

We will catch a break on Tuesday with partly sunny skies, but another frontal system will be coming in later in the day on Wednesday with more rain, and also windy conditions, with the rain ending as snow showers on Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice weather today and have a very Happy & Safe Thanksgiving! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.