Church St. lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tonight Vermonters will be celebrating on church street for the Burlington tree lighting ceremony.

Starting at 5 p.m. carolers will sing holiday favorites at the Church Street Marketplace. Then at 6 p.m. sharp, the 100,000 lights on the big Colorado spruce will shine bright.

The tree this year comes from a home in South Burlington and is 30 feet tall. Organizers say they had trouble finding a tree this year, but finally cut it down last week.

It then made a slow journey to its final destination at the top of Church Street.

