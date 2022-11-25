Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees.

Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?

London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it.

Folks visiting Vermont and locals flocked to White’s Tree Farm in Essex on Friday, ready to meet their match.

Kevin Gaiss: Why are you picking one up now?

Raymond Gibbs/North Carolina: It’s a family tradition.

Instead of going retail shopping, the Thon family of Vermont says they go Christmas tree hunting, getting first dibs on their tree of choice before the kids return to school. With the family tromping through the Christmas tree forest, being outside and enjoying the Vermont weather, whatever it might be.

Friday was day one of White’s Christmas tree sales.

“Our fields are full of really nice trees. They have grown extremely well,” said Robert White, the owner of White’s Tree Farm.

White’s purchased some pre-cut trees to help supplement the fields, but White says with a great growing season, they are left with thousands to choose from.

“Hopefully, that lets us last longer this year than we did last year,” he said.

White says they shut down last year with trees left over, keeping inventory steady for this year. He believes supply here in our region is better this year than last, but still hopes people choose to come. At some point, they do need to turn cars away to save for next year.

“I’m hopeful everyone will get the tree they want and I won’t have to turn a thousand cars around in the parking lot this year. So, hopefully, it all goes well,” White said.

He recommends spreading the love to neighboring farms, as well. There are plenty to choose from, even if you’re looking for exactly the right tree.

Violet Stwart: Well, it’s tall so we can fit lots of ornaments and she likes it.

Rosie Stwart: It’s not that fat.

Violet Stwart: Yeah, she doesn’t like it too round at the bottom.

Rosie Stwart: We like it plump and juicy.

The Stwart sisters of Vermont consider this the holiday celebration greenlight and the best time to give cheers to happy holidays.

“We sang Christmas music in the car,” Rosie Stwart said.

Remember, if you get a tree this early in the year, keep it wet; a saturated tree is a happy tree.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.