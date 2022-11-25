Killington World Cup kicks off today

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington World Cup kicks off, bringing amazing athletes to Vermont to compete.

The Audi FIS ski World Cup is an international event that has the best female alpine skiers in the world competing.

In addition to the races, there’s also music and vendors.

The festival village opens at 3 p.m. this evening and the first race is tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

General ticks are $5. Saturday grandstand tickets were sold out, but some spots were added. Sunday has grandstand tickets available as well.

Only bring what you absolutely need to the venue and leave bags at home. Everyone and their bags will be searched prior to entering the World Cup venue.

Kristel Killary spoke with us from Killington about the upcoming event.

Alexandra Montgomery: Staff are working hard behind the scenes. And athletes are warming up their legs for this year’s World Cup at Killington Resort. Joining us live now is resort communications manager Kristel Killary. Good morning. I bet there’s a lot of excitement over that right now.

Kristel Killary: Yes, good morning. We’re about to kick things off at 3:00 p.m. today with entertainment and the races on Saturday and Sunday. So we’re excited that it’s finally here and we have the snow.

AM: What has it been like preparing for the World Cup this year compared to past years? Has the snow been a factor?

Killary: Yeah. Two weeks ago we were at 70 degrees and we really only had ten days to prepare. So on Sunday, the snow guns went on and on Wednesday we did go ahead and get the positive snow report that we knew that the race would happen. So it was a real nail-biter this year.

AM: What do you expect to see from the best female alpine skiers in the world?

Killary: I mean, what we’re hoping to see is that McKayla Shiffrin wins again. She has won every single year. So for five years. So this will be the sixth year and we’re going to see if she can hold on to that.

AM: So I read online that Grand Slam tickets for tomorrow or sold out. Seems like some tickets are still available for Sunday. What should people do if they’re trying to come it’s $5 to just get into the venue and walk around, but you pay a little bit more to get kind of up close to the races.

Killary: Yeah. So general admission is available still for both days. And then last night we added grandstand tickets to Saturday. So they are still available now for Saturday and Sunday, but there are not many. So purchase them online at our website.

AM: And it’s not just about the races, although that’s you know, that’s the key thing that everybody comes for. What else can people do if they’re trying to spend some time at Killington?

Killary: Yeah. So even if you’re not into ski racing, the energy is so high and it’s so fun. But we also have concerts. We had Steven Kellogg playing in between the races on Saturday. Noah Kahan, who’s from the Northeast on Saturday after the second run, and then on Sunday we have Michael Franti between the races.

AM: That’s awesome. Sounds like there’s a lot going on. Thank you, Kristel, for joining us.

