Mixing up mocktails with ‘The 126′

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Major liquor companies call it the rise of the sober-curious. Research shows more people are ordering nonalcoholic or low-ABV cocktails at bars.

A 2022 survey shows that 58% of people are drinking more “NoLo” cocktails, another word for non, or low-alcoholic drinks. Some 79% of respondents want more “NoLo” options at bars. And during the holidays, more than two-thirds of people opt for the drinks.

Nonalcoholic cocktails, known as temperance cocktails at The 126 in Burlington, have gained popularity over the last few years.

Our Dom Amato spoke with the general manager at the Burlington bar, Emily Morton, about the drinks and shares recipes for two nonalcoholic cocktails.

Not-groni

1 oz. Clever Non-Alcoholic Gin

2 oz. Sanbitter Rosso Bitter Red Spirit

1 oz. Giffard Aperitif Syrup

1 large ice cube

Build the drink in a rocks glass, stir with ice cube, serve with orange peel.

Carry the Hatchet #2

A few dashes of Orange Flower Water

1 oz. Mint Simple Syrup

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Fusion Verjus

A few Mint Leaves (whole leaves, not muddled)

Shake with ice, only about 3 seconds. Strain into Collins glass, add ice, and top with tonic water and fresh mint leaves.

