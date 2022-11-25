NH authorities: Man killed in home died of head injuries

Authorities say a Lyndeborough man killed in his home died of a blunt force head injury and not from being shot as police originally believed.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Lyndeborough man killed in his home died of a blunt force head injury and not from being shot as police originally believed.

The attorney general’s office said an autopsy conducted Friday showed that the cause of death for Robert Prest, 83, was blunt impact head injuries and the manner of death was homicide.

No charges have been brought, but authorities said they are investigating the connection between Prest’s death and the shooting of a man in Brookline the same day. A Manchester man was arraigned Friday on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of Carlos Quintong, 44.

The attorney general’s office originally reported Prest’s death as a shooting death.

