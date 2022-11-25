North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say

Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022
LISBON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday.

New York State Police say the body of Ashli Bernard, 25, of Massena, was found on the side of Pray Road in the town of Lisbon at about 1:15 p.m.

An autopsy was performed Friday. The cause and manner of Bernard’s death are still pending toxicology results.

Troopers say the case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 315-379-0012.

