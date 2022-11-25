Recently identified remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in NH

Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney
Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney(Courtesy: U.S. Army)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 70 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp, a New Hampshire man will finally be laid to rest next month in his hometown of Littleton.

Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked in South Korea.

In 1953, a former prisoner of war reported that Sidney died as a POW in July 1951. Sidney was just 23.

His remains were finally identified on Aug. 23, 2022, after the remains of hundreds of unknowns from the Korean War were disinterred from their burial place in Hawaii and sent for analysis.

Sidney was identified using chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence, as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Sidney will be buried on Dec. 8 at his family’s cemetery plot in Littleton, next to his mother.

The soldier served with H Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. Click here for more on Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oleson
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Tuesday in South Burlington.
South Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
Justin French and Jeffrey Butler
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
Emily Sotelo
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for recipes...
What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers: grilled cheese
Burlington shares recipe for non-alcoholic cocktails that are growing in popularity.
Mixing up mocktails with ‘The 126′
With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for recipes...
What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers: grilled cheese
Major liquor companies call it the rise of the sober-curious. Research shows more people are...
Mixing up mocktails with ‘The 126′