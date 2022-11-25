Recently identified remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in NH

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 70 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp, a New Hampshire man will finally be laid to rest next month in his hometown of Littleton.

Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked in South Korea.

In 1953, a former prisoner of war reported that Sidney died as a POW in July 1951. Sidney was just 23.

His remains were finally identified on Aug. 23, 2022, after the remains of hundreds of unknowns from the Korean War were disinterred from their burial place in Hawaii and sent for analysis.

Sidney was identified using chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence, as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Sidney will be buried on Dec. 8 at his family’s cemetery plot in Littleton, next to his mother.

The soldier served with H Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. Click here for more on Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney.

