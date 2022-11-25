Search underway after St. Albans quick stop robbed Friday morning

Surveillance photos
Surveillance photos(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man who robbed a St. Albans quick stop Friday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Colonial Mart on Swanton Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man brandishing a weapon demanded cash from the clerk and then took off on foot.

The robber was wearing dark clothes and a camo mask, camo gloves and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 802-524-2121.

