What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers: grilled cheese

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for post-turkey day recipes begins.

There is no need to reinvent the wheel to re-enjoy your Thanksgiving dishes. Janine Garilla, a sous chef at Feeding Chittenden, has a simple way to make the most of leftovers.

The Thanksgiving grilled cheese is simple. Start with your regular grilled cheese fixings, buttered bread and some cheese. From there the world is your oyster, pile on the leftovers of your choosing, then put on your other slice of bread. Garilla recommended cooking it low and slow to get a well-cooked sandwich without burning the bread.

“Everybody pretty much knows how to make a grilled cheese and so we just improvise your Thanksgiving dinner into your grilled cheese,” said Garilla.

