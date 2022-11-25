Winter Lights festival returns to Shelburne Museum

The Shelburne Museum campus will be illuminated with beautiful lights.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum campus will be illuminated with beautiful lights for the holidays in its second annual Winter Lights event.

The winter extravaganza there begins at 5 p.m. Friday.

Fourteen of the museum’s buildings and gardens have been decorated in multicolored light arrangements, including the carousel and the Ticonderoga.

The lights will be up starting this weekend through New Year’s Day.

You’re encouraged to purchase tickets for the Winter Lights ahead of time. They cost $15 for adults, $10 for children and it’s free for kids under 3. Click here for all the details.

