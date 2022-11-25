Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized

FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died while hiking in Zion National Park and her husband was found with hypothermic symptoms.(CNN, NPS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said.

The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile (25-kilometer) hike through the park area known as the Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement Thursday.

The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified by the park service.

The Zion National Park Search and Rescue Team responded on Wednesday morning after shuttle drivers said visitors reported an injured man and a non-responsive woman in the Narrows, the park service said.

The rescue team found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers moved further up the Narrows and found the woman near the Virgin River. They administered emergency aid but determined the woman had died, the park service said.

The couple started their trip through the Narrows on Tuesday. The couple The pair stopped about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the north end of Riverside Walk, a paved trail. The man told rescuers they became “dangerously cold” overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia, the park service said.

Early on Wednesday morning, the man sought help and the woman remained in place. Other visitors administered CPR to the woman before the rescue team arrived, the park service said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the park service are investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oleson
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened Tuesday in South Burlington.
South Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
Justin French and Jeffrey Butler
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
Emily Sotelo
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

The Shelburne Museum campus will be illuminated with beautiful lights.
Winter Lights festival returns to Shelburne Museum
The Shelburne Museum campus will be illuminated with beautiful lights.
Winter Lights festival returns to Shelburne Museum
Tonight Vermonters will be celebrating on church street for the Burlington tree lighting...
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
The Killington World Cup kicks off, bringing amazing athletes to Vermont to compete.
Killington World Cup kicks off today
Black Friday is the unofficial holiday after Thanksgiving, prompting people to turn their...
Hot deals this holiday season thanks to pandemic inventory