BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Black Friday,” everyone! After that nice, sunny Thanksgiving Day that we had yesterday, the weather today will be quite a bit different. A weak frontal system will be moving through with rain showers and mountain snow showers, on & off, throughout the day, but mainly during the morning and early afternoon. There won’t be a lot of rain, and the snow in the mountains will only amount to a dusting to an inch by the end of the day.

Skies will be clearing overnight and we are heading for a nice, sunny day to start the weekend on Saturday. Then things will change again as a storm system, coming out of the southern plains, catches up to us with a steady rain which will begin around mid-to-late afternoon on Sunday. The rain will end up as some snow showers in the higher elevations late Sunday night into Monday, when it turns blustery & colder.

Tuesday will be another quiet day with partly sunny skies. Then we’ll go through that cycle all over again come Wednesday & Thursday when yet another frontal system will bring us rain on Wednesday, ending as snow showers on Thursday, mainly in the mountains, as we transition into the month of December. That mid-week system looks like it will be coming along with a lot of wind, too . . . south winds on Wednesday, which could gust over 40 mph, switching around to the WNW on Thursday.

Have a great last weekend of November! -Gary

