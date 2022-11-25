BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thanksgiving! One thing we can all be thankful for this year is the weather we were treated with today. Temperatures were right around average and it was a pleasant day thanks to high pressure. We will see an approaching clipper system by tomorrow morning, but for anyone headed home from gatherings tonight, the roads will be nice and dry.

Showers will begin to move into the area early Friday morning ahead of a cold front that will slide through during the afternoon. This system won’t be very potent, bringing light showers at most to the majority of the area. Temperatures will be warm enough to primarily support rain, especially in the valleys. Mixing or snow would be limited to higher terrain areas of the mountains and NEK. Still, there won’t be much moisture to work with so any accumulations would be minor and contained to the mountains.

Showers taper into Friday evening before high pressure sets up overhead again into Saturday. The weekend starts pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40s. Another low pressure system will be headed our way by Sunday, although rain should hold off until the afternoon and evening. Once again, temperatures will be warm enough to see rain rather than snow. As temperatures cool into Monday morning we could see some snow in the mountains.

Our every-other-day system pattern continues into next week, with another dry and pleasant day Tuesday ahead of Wednesday wet weather chances.

Enjoy the rest of the holiday and stay safe!

-Jess Langlois

