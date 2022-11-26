FIS World Cup returns to Killington

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 26, 2022
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast.

Shiffrin has very much made this event her own: in five previous trips to Killington, she has five wins in the slalom, though she is still hunting that first giant slalom victory here.

It’s an event that she and her American teammates, like UVM alumna Paula Moltzan, look forward to every year.

“This crowd is quite special because I can hear the crowd from the start,” Shiffrin said in Friday’s pre-race media session. “It’s like this deep rumbling, it soaks into your bones and it gives you some extra energy to try to get to the finish faster. And that’s pretty special.”

“I always have a lot of fun here and Killington,” Molztan added. “I’m most excited to hear the crowd at the start gate on Sunday. I’ve never raced the GS here, so I’m excited to get my first go on the hill. And I’m excited for this whole team and excited to ski fast and have the hometown crowd on our side.”

