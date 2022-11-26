Kirsten Gillibrand looks ahead to 2024

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even as some 2022 election winners are still being decided, others look ahead to 2024.

That includes New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who plans to run for re-election. She says because 2024 is a presidential year, voter turnout will be even higher. She believes that will help Democrats.

Gillibrand says, “I’ll be supporting Joe Biden, and the Republicans will tear themselves apart and be very divisive, I imagine. But my job is just to serve New York and get things done. I’m running for re-election in 2024 as well.” She adds, “I’m eager to organize our state, to maybe win back those five house seats we lost.”

Gillibrand believes redistricting in New York hurt democratic candidates in 2022, leading to those losses in the house.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
Justin French and Jeffrey Butler
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
Surveillance photos
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars.
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
David Oleson
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

Latest News

Police investigating shooting incident in Shaftsbury
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to Do: Saturday, November 26
Whites Tree Farm
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
Vermont continues their push to electric
Report: EV rules will help Vermont make headway toward 2030 climate targets