Kirsten Gillibrand looks ahead to 2024

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even as some 2022 election winners are still being decided, others look ahead to 2024.

That includes New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who plans to run for re-election. She says because 2024 is a presidential year, voter turnout will be even higher. She believes that will help Democrats.

Gillibrand says, “I’ll be supporting Joe Biden, and the Republicans will tear themselves apart and be very divisive, I imagine. But my job is just to serve New York and get things done. I’m running for re-election in 2024 as well.” She adds, “I’m eager to organize our state, to maybe win back those five house seats we lost.”

Gillibrand believes redistricting in New York hurt democratic candidates in 2022, leading to those losses in the house.

