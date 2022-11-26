Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!

This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.

Watch the video to learn more about Ollie.

Click here for more on Ollie and all the other amazing animals at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

