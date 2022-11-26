Police investigating shooting incident in Shaftsbury

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an incident in Shaftsbury where they say shots were fired.

According to police, it happened on Erich Road just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Police say two people reported being shot at and were seeking shelter. Police later discovered that four people were involved, and the accused shooter, 31-year-old Geraldo Zelayagranados of Shaftsbury, was under the influence and fired shots into the air and ground.

After trying to make contact with the alleged shooter, police say he locked himself in his home and would not come out. Police decided to leave the home after several hours, given the nature of the incident, and did not take the alleged shooter into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.

