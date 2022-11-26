What to Do: Saturday, November 26

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Today is Small Business Saturday! Nationwide, shoppers are encouraged to support small businesses in their holiday shopping sprees. There are numerous events statewide to celebrate and boost our highly important local economies. Towns like Rutland, East Haven, Stowe, and more are putting on events to bring customers and local businesses together.

You could celebrate Small Business Saturday in Rutland with their Downtown Holiday Stroll! Throughout the day you can find great deals at downtown small businesses, in addition to some fun free giveaways and goodie bags. Kick off the holiday shopping season by shopping locally, and enjoy a day fit for the whole family in downtown Rutland.

It’s that time of year again... Warren Miller’s newest ski movie, “Daymaker,” hits the big screens today! Both Killington and Stratton Resorts will screen this year’s epic adventure film tonight. Killington’s screening is at 7:00 p.m. and Stratton offers two screenings, one at 5:00 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. This year’s movie features scenes like a killer storm cycle, adaptive backcountry riding, the ultimate skiing grass run, and more. Tickets are $15. Organizers say the movie will take you on a journey to peaks that will free your mind.

Or, join the ECHO Center for their Sled Dogs Live event! Welcome the October Siberians Sled Dogs back to ECHO to celebrate the start of winter, and learn about the incredible team of huskies before meeting then up close. The experience is free with admission or a membership, and there are presentations throughout the day.

Start off the holidays in St. Albans with their annual Taylor Park Tree Lighting! There will be caroling, cider, donuts, a laser light show, and a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It’s from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. tonight in Taylor Park and is free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.