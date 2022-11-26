BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will come in and bring a decent day for today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase Sunday morning, then a storm system will bring rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be back into the mid 40s, so additional snow will be lost. However, the rain will change to snow showers Sunday night, so we might gain a few inches of snow back.

Monday is looking unsettled, with mostly cloudy skies and flurries, especially during the morning. Tuesday will be fair and dry. Another storm system is expected to move in Wednesday, with showers likely. Models are also showing wind with this storm, so stay tuned for the latest updates. Showers and snow showers are expected Thursday, then Friday will be dry and seasonably chilly.

