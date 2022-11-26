BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! After a dreary day, light snow showers will continue for mainly high terrain locations this evening. Winds remain gusty out of the northwest, and will be strongest along eastern slopes of the Green Mountains.

High pressure returns Saturday for a pleasant start to the weekend. There will likely still be some clouds around to start the day, especially across the higher terrain, but sunshine will emerge as the day goes on. Highs range from the upper 30s to near 40 in the Northeast Kingdom to the mid 40s in the broader valleys.

We stay dry into Sunday morning, but clouds will increase early in the day ahead of the low pressure system that moves through later in the day. Rain will develop over the course of the afternoon, becoming steady and widespread in the evening. Some of us could pick up a half inch of rain or more through Sunday night.

Temperatures will be warm enough to support rain Sunday afternoon and evening in the mid 40s. Temperatures begin to fall into Monday morning, leading to a changeover to snow in the mountains. Snow showers linger into Monday across the high terrain with blustery conditions.

High pressure briefly returns for a dry Tuesday before another low pressure system arrives. Like the Sunday storm, it will be warm enough to see mostly rain Wednesday. We expect this low pressure system to also come with gusty winds.

Enjoy the nice weather Saturday!

-Jess Langlois

