AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major glass making company in Vermont is celebrating their 15th year anniversary. AO glass in downtown Burlington got their start in 2007. Since then the company has grown, even expanding nationally.

On a good day and especially during the holidays, they can see up to 100 people going through the shop. The team says not many people know how to get into glass making so keeping that culture alive is important.

“In today’s age too, glass blowing and seeing authentically made products is one of those activities that really binds people across different political views. Or socio-economic classes. It’s able to provide them a livable wage,” said Co-Owner Rich Arentzen.

AO’s is one of the few shops offering their clients a chance to see glass being made in person.

