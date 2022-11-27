The day after Black Friday is all about shopping local

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Major retailers get a lot of attention on Black Friday… but the day after is all about shopping local.

“Everybody wants to go out and feel like they’ve done so good in their community. Shopping is a fun thing to do for your community,” said Jessica Gaudette, the owner of As the Crow Flies, a kitchen supply store in St. Albans.

Small Business Saturday aims to create awareness around supporting and shopping at local businesses and puts the spotlight on the at a time when they can be overshadowed by big-box retailers.

“I know there’s a lot of places that people can choose and the fact that they’re willing to, you know, maybe spend a little bit more or, you know, drive a little bit farther to support some places that are local… it takes a huge place in our heart for people to do things like that,” said Jessica Humphrey, the owner of Willow House, an antique store in Shelburne.

Small business Saturday kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season for many local stores. Business owners say they’re excited for a sense of normalcy after two years impacted by COVID-19.

“It was really hard to know when the economy this year or how Small Business Saturday was gonna go but so many people have shown up,” said Gaudette

Store owners say this was a great year for them as many of their regular shoppers have committed to supporting small businesses this year.

“We have a strong customer base that definitely that is their focus is to shop small and lock local shops especially in Shelburne village,” said Humphrey

Some stores even saw an increase in the number of customers, and a change in their shopping habits.

“Last year we had 107 customers on Small Business Saturday, and today we are up to 136 customers already… People are buying smaller but more thankless and so they’re giving to more people,” said Gaudette.

And although the holiday season is the time for giving, store owners say the support from their respective communities never gets old.

“We wouldn’t be here without the great folks who support us,” said Mark Bouchett, the co-owner of Homeport in Burlington.

