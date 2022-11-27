Learning more about sled dogs

By Kiana Burks
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!

Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.

“I’ve been doing a historical presentation of the golden age of dog sledding around the 1900s. I focus it on musher named Leonard Sep Allah who gets credited as a father to Siberian Husky, which is are the dogs that I have here today,” said Robert Farley, a Dog Driver with October Siberians Sled Dogs.

Presenters say they were thankful so many members of the community came out to learn about the dogs. The Sled Dogs will be returning to the center onDecember 29th.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
Justin French and Jeffrey Butler
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
Surveillance photos
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars.
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
Police investigating shooting incident in Shaftsbury

Latest News

Rep. Peter Welch awaits committee assignments
Welch awaits Senate committee assignments
SUNY Plattsburgh expanding student mental health services
SUNY Plattsburgh prioritizing student’s mental health
Randolph
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
Burlington
AO glass in Burlington celebrating 15 years