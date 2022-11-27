Learning more about sled dogs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!

Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.

“I’ve been doing a historical presentation of the golden age of dog sledding around the 1900s. I focus it on musher named Leonard Sep Allah who gets credited as a father to Siberian Husky, which is are the dogs that I have here today,” said Robert Farley, a Dog Driver with October Siberians Sled Dogs.

Presenters say they were thankful so many members of the community came out to learn about the dogs. The Sled Dogs will be returning to the center onDecember 29th.

