Shaftsbury man arrested following weekend shooting incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting incident in Shaftsbury on Friday night.

Police arrested 31-year-old Gerardo Zelayagranados of Shaftsbury, following a shooting at a home on Ehrich Road.

State police responded to the area on Friday night just before 8:00 p.m. after two people had shown up at a neighboring home saying they were being shot at.

Investigation revealed that Zelayagranados shot several times into the air and ground. Police also determined there were three victims, one being a 15-year-old.

They say nobody was injured.

On Saturday, Vermont State Police returned to the home, and arrested Zelayagranados without incident. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and will appear in Bennington County Court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting incident in Shaftsbury
Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. - File photo
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
Surveillance photos
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
Lifts started spinning at Jay Peak on Friday, where the beginning of a new ski season marks the...
Start of Jay Peak ski season marks end of chapter in EB-5 scandal
Authorities say a Lyndeborough man killed in his home died of a blunt force head injury and not...
NH authorities: Man killed in home died of head injuries

Latest News

ev public forum
What concerns do Vermonters have with switching to EVs?
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to Do: Sunday, November 27
Rep. Peter Welch awaits committee assignments
Welch awaits Senate committee assignments
SUNY Plattsburgh expanding student mental health services
SUNY Plattsburgh prioritizing student’s mental health