Shaftsbury man arrested following weekend shooting incident

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting incident in Shaftsbury on Friday night.

Police arrested 31-year-old Gerardo Zelayagranados of Shaftsbury, following a shooting at a home on Ehrich Road.

State police responded to the area on Friday night just before 8:00 p.m. after two people had shown up at a neighboring home saying they were being shot at.

Investigation revealed that Zelayagranados shot several times into the air and ground. Police also determined there were three victims, one being a 15-year-old.

They say nobody was injured.

On Saturday, Vermont State Police returned to the home, and arrested Zelayagranados without incident. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and will appear in Bennington County Court on Monday.

